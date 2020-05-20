Craig Bowser

Craig Bowser, candidate for Kansas Senate

Craig Bowser, a Republican seeking the Kansas Senate 22nd District seat occupied by Tom Hawk, a Democrat, said he’s running as “an opportunity to give back.” The 22nd District represents constituents in mostly Clay and Riley counties.

He will be facing  Bryan Pruitt, another Republican in the August Primary. Both Pruitt and Bowser reside in Manhattan.

Tags