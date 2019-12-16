Yesterday’s four-inch snow canceled or postponed quite a few activities yesterday and, including class for most schools in the area today.
USD-379 and many of the surrounding schools districts have cancelled classes today because of yesterday’s snow. Ark Early Learning Center at the Clay Center Covenant Church, St. Paul Lutheran Preschool have also cancelled classes today.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.