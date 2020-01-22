Truck damaged

A Dodge Ram pick-up owned by Earl Renton, Clay Center, appears to be the target of a Molotov cocktail that damaged the vehicle while it was parked at Eastgate Apartments last week. A Go Fund Me account set up to replace the vehicle has been deactivated.                               (Photo posted on Go Fund Me)

Two vehicles with damaged in an incident last week by a crude explosive device concocted from a glass bottle filled with some kind of flammable liquid, otherwise known as a Molotov cocktail, Clay Center fire John Ihnen confirmed Tuesday.

Ihnen said when the they responded to the call to Eastgate Apartments, 1420 Blunt Street, a few minutes after they received the call at 8:17 p.m. Jan. 13, it was “extremely obvious” that is was a suspicious in nature, so they called in the State Fire Marshall’s Office to conduct an investigation.

