Shelley Cannizzo, secretary at Wakefield School, was named USD-379 Employee of the Year, because she’s always willing to step up and help out.

Angie Adams, third-grade teacher at Wakefield School, nominated Cannizzo for the honor because she is fully “invested” in the school and community and no one is better qualified for the position. Cannizzo is not only an alumnae of Wakefield School, but her husband and their three boys are also alumni, and she’s had many years of service in the position, Adams said.

