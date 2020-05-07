Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.