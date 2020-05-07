On Monday, Clay Center Parks and Recreation posted they are accepting registrations for a few divisions for the 2020 season until Friday or until full. Teams for fast pitch softball for 9- and 10-year-olds and kid pitch baseball for 10- to 12-year-olds have filled up.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many sections of land and neighbors did not live close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.