Bengal seventh-grade boys basketball team

The team consists of (L to R): back row: Coach Christian Johnston, Anthony Davies, Cole Pladson, Weston Hammond, Brody Mellies, Isaac Berggren, Owen Craig, Coach Christian Gulker; Front row: Jonah Ferguson, Colten Tadtman, Walker Henry, Jace Weller, Ethan Mesalles, Brett Hoffman.          (Courtesy photo)

The Bengal seventh-grade boys basketball team at CCCMS has had quite a season, wrapping it up by winning the championship title of the NCKL tournament recently.

Christian Johnston, head coach of the team, who is in his third year of coaching middle school and high school sports, told Rotarians yesterday it has been a joy to coach a group of boys who are “unselfish players” and have “a competitive attitude and sense of teamwork instilled in them.”

