The top three spellers of the district, determined by yesterday’s Spelling Bee are: Wakefield student Brian Draper, third; CCCMS student Brooks Craig, first; and CCCMS student Miller Coffman, second. (Dispatch photo)
It took ten rounds to determine a winner at this year’s district spelling bee.
CCCMS student Brooks Craig, who will represent the district at the state spelling bell, won the bee by correctly spelling bagpipe, bother, jumbo, ladybug, keyhole, cottage, exploits, archives and sojourner.
