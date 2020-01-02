After considerable discussion, Clay County Commissioners agreed Monday not to get involved in grading roads for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) in the Milford Lake Wildlife Area..

Interim Highway Administrator Jeff Germann reported his office received a letter from Milford Wildlife Area Manager Kristen Kloft asking if the county would be interested in preparing a cost per hour for the grading of approximately 22 miles of roads that KDWPT are responsible for, according to the minutes of Monday’s meeting. Currently the roads are being graded four times a year. Germann told commissioners that a private contractor typically does that work.

