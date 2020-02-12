Two local entities providing health care in the county, Clay County Medical Center and Wakefield Rehabilitation Center, announced earlier this week the flu has prompted them to limit visitation,
Clay County Medical Center announced Monday that visitation is restricted for patient and visitor protection due to the prevalence of illness in the community. The hospital has restricted visitation to immediate family members only. Immediate family members should not visit if they are not feeling well, or have had close contact with a person who is ill.
Our favorite time of year is just about here -- that magical night on the Square when we just about get sick eating too much chocolate. The Clay Center Business Association (CCBA) will hold it’s annual Chocolate Crawl next Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
