Two local entities providing health care in the county, Clay County Medical Center  and Wakefield Rehabilitation Center, announced earlier this week the flu has prompted them to limit visitation,

Clay County Medical Center announced Monday that visitation is restricted for patient and visitor protection due to the prevalence of illness in the community. The hospital  has restricted visitation to immediate family members only. Immediate family members should not visit if they are not feeling well, or have had close contact with a person who is ill.

