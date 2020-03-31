Small businesses across the county are facing unprecedented challenges and the Clay County Economic Development Group is working to connect them with the resources they need to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.  Many of these resources have been shared during semi-weekly conference calls with business owners and managers.  Any business owner or manager who has not received an emailed invitation to these calls can do so by calling the EDG office at 632-5974 or emailing lori@claycountyecodevo.com and providing name of business, name of individual, email address and phone number.

The first program developed by the State to assist these businesses is the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency Fund.  The $5 million allocated to the program was gone within the first 48 hours.  They are requesting that businesses in hospitality industries to continue to apply so they are prepared if and when more funding becomes available and so they have data that can be used to develop new programs.  This program was providing $20,000 loans at zero interest.  The application can be found at https://www.kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response/hospitality-industry-relief-emergency-hire-fund/.

