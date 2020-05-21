Earlier this week, Gov. Laura Kelly announced revisions to Phase 2 of the re-opening plan, which goes into effect tomorrow, May 22.

 The most significant change to the plan is that mass gatherings are limited to 15 throughout Phase 2. Earlier, Phase 2 was supposed to have a limit of 30 for mass gatherings. Under the revised plan, the limit for Phase 3, which does not go into effect any earlier than June 8, was reduced from 90 to 45.

