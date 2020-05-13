Clay County Medical Officer (CCMC) has announced Dr. John Kelley has been selected as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This is a new position at CCMC, and one that is very important as CCMC continues to expand services.
In this new position, Kelley will be responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction, and overall operational management of medical provider services at CCMC.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Earlier I wrote of being six months old when the Stock Market crashed in October 1929. Since I was raised during that Great Depression, I plan on writing the next two weekly columns about those earlier years and how our family worked together for survival.
