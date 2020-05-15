The Clay County Commission met in a special session yesterday to take the first step necessary to seek a $300,000 grant to help out local small businesses.

Economic Development Director Lori Huber reported  that the Kansas Department of Commerce has received  $9 million from the federal Community Development Block Grant to help out small businesses, but only cities and counties can apply for these funds, which they would in turn give to small businesses that qualify to cover expenses and losses they incurred related to the pandemic.

