Organizers at The Rex Theatre have announced they will launch another live play with the Rex Theatre Community Theatre. Auditions for “Around The World in 80 Days’ are set for 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 30. Sign up by March 26 at the registration link  of https://forms.gle/2CUm8RBtB7RML4WW6 or stop by the theatre any time it’s open to sign up for your audition time. Question may be directed to Jan Keim, who can be reached at jjkeim@twinvalley.net.

