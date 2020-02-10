CCCHS Band plays for Chamber

CCCHS Band Director Daniela Thrasher, left, performs with members of the CCCHS band at Thursday’s annual meeting of the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce.                                (Dispatch photo)

The CCCHS Band will go to Branson in 2021 in a trip that will include high school students and eighth-graders.

CCCHS band director Daniela Thrasher said at last week’s annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce that the idea started when an administrator asked if they could do it. At first Thrasher said she needed time to think about it, because taking the band anywhere is “a big thing,” whether it’s to perform or for a trip to a theme park or another activity.

Tags