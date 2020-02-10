The CCCHS Band will go to Branson in 2021 in a trip that will include high school students and eighth-graders.
CCCHS band director Daniela Thrasher said at last week’s annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce that the idea started when an administrator asked if they could do it. At first Thrasher said she needed time to think about it, because taking the band anywhere is “a big thing,” whether it’s to perform or for a trip to a theme park or another activity.
Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of coupons and gifts from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.