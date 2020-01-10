Women in Ag

Lori Fink, Randolph, check in Monday at Ladies Night at the 15-24 Brew House. The committee that organized the program are (L to R): Kelsey Hatesohl, Jericho Hammond, Hayley Bulk and Pam Knitter. Katelyn Durst, and Rebecca Frerking (not pictured) were also part of the organizing committee.                        (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

This week K-State Research and Extension kicked off a “Women in Agriculture” farm Management Educational Series with a sign-up for the series at a “Ladies Night Out” at the 15-24 Brew House on Monday.

The seven-session series will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Feb. 13 and ending on March 26 at the PrairieLand Partners meeting room, 1181 18th Road.

