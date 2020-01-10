Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Freezing rain early...changing to a wintry mix and becoming windy in the afternoon. High 29F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.