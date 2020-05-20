Roger Stone

Though the Clay Center American Legion has announced plans to cancel this year’s Memorial Day service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative is planned.  

An antiphonal trumpet choir, featuring seven local musicians and former United States Marine Band trumpeter Roger Stoner, will perform Taps and several other selections at the Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m.  Members of the American Legion and Boy Scouts will still decorate veterans’ graves and display the flags on the avenue of flags going into the cemetery.

