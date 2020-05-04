Clay County Clerk Kayla Wang announced that the following have filed for the committeeman and committeewoman seat on the Clay County Republican Party Committee:
Grant Township committeeman: Max Martin, Clay Center
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clay County Clerk Kayla Wang announced that the following have filed for the committeeman and committeewoman seat on the Clay County Republican Party Committee:
Grant Township committeeman: Max Martin, Clay Center
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
The last six weeks at The Dispatch have been pretty lonely, as most people have stayed home while restrictions have been in place because of the coronavirus.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many …
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.