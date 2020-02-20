Tiger Speech and Drama students will present a ‘Tiger Night Showcase’ tonight at The Rex Theatre.
The evening starts with past and present drama students giving testimonials about how Tiger Speech and Drama helped them at 4 p.m., followed by a session policy debate at 4:15 p.m., more testimonials at 5:30 p.m., a session on forensics at 4:45 p.m., an talk on NSDA at 5 p.m., a session on costume design at 5:15 p.m., a session on set and props design at 5:30 p.m., and a chat with the cast of “The Glass Menagerie at 5:45 p.m.
