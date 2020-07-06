In communication with local health officials, USD-379 will continue to encourage but not require the use of masks during summer weights, team sessions, and camps at USD-379 facilities, CCCHS athletics director Greg Ferguson said in an e-mail to parents.
“We will continue to practice proper hygiene, social distancing when applicable, and sanitation of equipment,” Ferguson said. “We ask that students please stay home if they are not feeling well.”
Before I begin this week’s story, I must correct the error I made in Dad’s story last week. My computer spell check did not know that Dad’s favorite phrase was “Dag nab it” not Gag nab it! Sorry for the typo!
Before I begin this week’s story, I must correct the error I made in Dad’s story last week. My computer spell check did not know that Dad’s favorite phrase was “Dag nab it” not Gag nab it! Sorry for the typo!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.