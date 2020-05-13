The Clay County Educational Endowment Association (CCEEA) recently awarded Teacher Mini-grants totaling $1,980 intended for use in the classroom to provide supplementary educational materials or to implement an idea which might not otherwise have been possible to accomplish.  

Any teacher in USD-379 may apply for these mini-grants. Applications were received from two out of the five attendance centers in USD-379. CCEEA was able to fund all the requests they received this year.

