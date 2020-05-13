The Clay County Educational Endowment Association (CCEEA) recently awarded Teacher Mini-grants totaling $1,980 intended for use in the classroom to provide supplementary educational materials or to implement an idea which might not otherwise have been possible to accomplish.
Any teacher in USD-379 may apply for these mini-grants. Applications were received from two out of the five attendance centers in USD-379. CCEEA was able to fund all the requests they received this year.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Earlier I wrote of being six months old when the Stock Market crashed in October 1929. Since I was raised during that Great Depression, I plan on writing the next two weekly columns about those earlier years and how our family worked together for survival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.