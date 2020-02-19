There is no reason to be alarmed by the city vacating 275 feet of the alley next to the site of the new Short Stop at Sixth and Crawford, council members said at last night’s meeting.

Clay Center City Council members and Mayor Jimmy Thatcher said they heard from citizens concerned about the ordinance vacating the eastern half of the alley, which was requested by Leiszler Oil and approved unanimously by the council last night. In discussion, council members said there was quite a bit of confusion among people. They received phones calls about exactly what Leiszler Oil would be doing with the vacated alley.

Tags