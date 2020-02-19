There is no reason to be alarmed by the city vacating 275 feet of the alley next to the site of the new Short Stop at Sixth and Crawford, council members said at last night’s meeting.
Clay Center City Council members and Mayor Jimmy Thatcher said they heard from citizens concerned about the ordinance vacating the eastern half of the alley, which was requested by Leiszler Oil and approved unanimously by the council last night. In discussion, council members said there was quite a bit of confusion among people. They received phones calls about exactly what Leiszler Oil would be doing with the vacated alley.
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.