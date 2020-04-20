USD-379 has announced that Lincoln Elementary won’t be holding kindergarten roundup on April 23 and Wakefield School also won’t be holding kindergarten round-up as planned. Both schools will wait until the summer to see if we can host something similar or if we need to go another route. In the meantime, the district would like to get a sense of how many kids we are going to have next year in both Wakefield and at Lincoln and is asking parents to fill out a survey at .https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeaAJ8PfPo5lIDedWEtNVvBviBAVrsgY40nGzCXA2_5-wc_VQ/viewform. The survey only takes a few minutes to fill out.
