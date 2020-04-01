A time for private prayer

St. Paul Lutheran Church is opening its doors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday (Monday through Friday)  for a time of private prayer. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at the corner of Ninth and Dexter. Social distancing will be accommodated during this period.         (Courtesy photo)

With Palm Sunday on April 5 and Holy Week to follow, some local churches have already made plans to hold services online or have said they will make that decision later this week.

The Clay Center Evangelical Covenant Church announced their morning worship service for Palm Sunday will be held at 10 a.m. at claycentercovenant.online.church. If you missed last week’s service, you can find it online on youtube at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKX2SLJP_ZA

