Turkey vulture

Turkey vultures may be ugly but they play an important role in the environment    (Photo courtesy Cornell Ornithology Lab)

Yes, TVs are back. Not that people are watching more television during this time of “stay at home” but rather turkey vultures have returned to the area.  Bird watchers (birders) use initials as a shortened means of identifying the birds they’ve seen. They also use other abbreviations or acronyms as means of adding additional information about a sighting. An example of this is FOS, which to birders means first of season.

Well-known birder Chuck Otte recorded his FOS for TVs on March 5 which is the earliest date he has seen a turkey vulture in this are in 32 years.  Usually he has seen turkey vultures arrive around March 16. It does appear, Otte says, they may be returning earlier on average.

