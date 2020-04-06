Yes, TVs are back. Not that people are watching more television during this time of “stay at home” but rather turkey vultures have returned to the area. Bird watchers (birders) use initials as a shortened means of identifying the birds they’ve seen. They also use other abbreviations or acronyms as means of adding additional information about a sighting. An example of this is FOS, which to birders means first of season.
Well-known birder Chuck Otte recorded his FOS for TVs on March 5 which is the earliest date he has seen a turkey vulture in this are in 32 years. Usually he has seen turkey vultures arrive around March 16. It does appear, Otte says, they may be returning earlier on average.
While most of us have to stay home during this corona virus crisis, or at least work as much from home as we can; let us take a moment to appreciate all those who don’t have that option -- those businesses, employers and workers who continue to operate as either “essential businesses” or per…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.