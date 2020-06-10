Beginning today, the Kansas Department of Transportation has started work on two projects for a surface recycle and chip seal on K-82 in Clay and Riley counties. Work on K-82 will begin at the K-15 junction and head east approximately 11 miles, through Wakefield, to US-77.

Drivers should expect a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules. Construction will occur during daylight hours and traffic will be reduced to one lane following a pilot car through the work zone.

