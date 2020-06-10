Beginning today, the Kansas Department of Transportation has started work on two projects for a surface recycle and chip seal on K-82 in Clay and Riley counties. Work on K-82 will begin at the K-15 junction and head east approximately 11 miles, through Wakefield, to US-77.
Drivers should expect a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules. Construction will occur during daylight hours and traffic will be reduced to one lane following a pilot car through the work zone.
At Monday’s school board meeting, several school board members told administrators and coaches they have their full support for whatever they decide they should do in scheduling extra-curricular activities.
Most people know that double dribbling is off-limits in basketball, and that three strikes in baseball means you’re out, but there’s a list of rules that aren’t as well-known by the public. From strict dress codes to excessive celebrations, here’s a breakdown of some of the craziest rules at…
This Saturday, June 6, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of the largest amphibious assault in the history of modern warfare. D-Day was a historic World War II invasion that not only turned the tide of the war for the Allies, but helped bring down one of history’s most notorious dictators. The …
Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping. When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb. This child dreaded the words “we need to go to …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.