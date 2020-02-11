The Kansas High School Activities Association recently released facts and figures for 2018-19 participation and found some interesting trends showing that Kansas high-schoolers don’t necessarily follow the same trends seen in the rest of the nation, particularly when it came to girls sports, according to the CCCHS principals report for February.

Kansas ranks 33rd nationally in population, and 29th nationally in high school athletics participation. - Kansas has a lower population, but more student participants than Oregon, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Arkansas.  

