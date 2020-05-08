For the Third District Seat of the Clay County Commission, Sheila Haley, Clay Center, who filed as a Democrat, is challenging incumbent David Thurlow, Wakefield, who filed as a Republican. Voters will have the opportunity to choose between the two candidates in the general election, assuming no one else files to run for the position.
Haley served as the first director of the Clay County Animal Rescue and Education before retiring from the position in 2018 after two years in that role.
Despite its name, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) does not require the business to write paychecks. The owner’s income, IRS Schedule F line 34 or Schedule C line 31, is considered the owner’s paycheck.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many sections of land and neighbors did not live close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.