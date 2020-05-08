Haley

For the Third District Seat of the Clay County Commission, Sheila Haley, Clay Center, who filed as a Democrat, is challenging incumbent David Thurlow, Wakefield, who filed as a Republican. Voters will have the opportunity to choose between the two candidates in the general election, assuming no one else files to run for the position.

Haley served as the first director of the Clay County Animal Rescue and Education before retiring from the position in 2018 after two years in that role.

