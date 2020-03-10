Jeff Hamilton Trio

The Jeff Hamilton Trio is coming to The Rex Theatre next Monday.                             (Courtesy photo)

The Clay County Arts Council will continue its’ 2019-2020 season on Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Rex Theatre with a program featuring The Jeff Hamilton Trio, a jazz trio from Los Angeles.

Originality is what versatile drummer Jeff Hamilton brings to the groups he performs with. This is one of the reasons why he is constantly in demand, whether he is recording or performing with his trio, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, or countless others.

Tags