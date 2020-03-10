The Clay County Arts Council will continue its’ 2019-2020 season on Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Rex Theatre with a program featuring The Jeff Hamilton Trio, a jazz trio from Los Angeles.
Originality is what versatile drummer Jeff Hamilton brings to the groups he performs with. This is one of the reasons why he is constantly in demand, whether he is recording or performing with his trio, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, or countless others.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
The Great Depression began with the Stock Market Crash in October 1929, six months after this writer entered the family. Sister Gladys wrote that as a baby, she did much of my care because she loved doing it. If I cried at night, she was the one who held me in a rocking chair and in later …
