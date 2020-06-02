Last night the Wakefield City Council took steps to reopen the town as the county enters Phase 3, which will take place on June 8, according to the revised plan the Clay County Commission approved Monday.

The most contested item related to reopening was whether the city should continue providing seven outdoor field sinks as hand-washing stations at locations around town for another 28 days, which cost $980. The council initially approved doing so with a 3-2 vote, but after further discussion rescinded the motion.

Tags