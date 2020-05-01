Highway Administrator Bobby Shomper informed commissioners that Undersheriff Jim Bogart had asked if the department would be able to assist in the restructuring of the shooting range that the Clay County Sheriff’s Department uses for activities and for range certification.
Shomper stated that they would be willing to assist and thought they could do this project in approximately five days after two days of cleanup. Commissioners granted permission for the Highway Department to assist the Sheriff’s Department.
