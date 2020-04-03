Kansas state parks, fishing lakes and wildlife areas are currently open to the public, including state campgrounds, boat ramps and restroom facilities managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT).
That doesn’t mean all campgrounds are open. Ones managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake are closed, and Clay County Park in Wakefield is closed until May 1, though the boat dock there remains open. Some private facilities are also open, including Acorns Resort on Milford Lake’s Farnum Creek.
This week Gov. Laura Kelly took steps Tuesday to address a flood of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.