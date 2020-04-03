Kansas state parks, fishing lakes and wildlife areas are currently open to the public, including state campgrounds, boat ramps and restroom facilities managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT).

That doesn’t mean all campgrounds are open. Ones managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake are closed, and Clay County Park in Wakefield is closed until May 1, though the boat dock there remains open. Some private facilities are also open, including Acorns Resort on Milford Lake’s Farnum Creek.

