CCMC logo

Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) is taking an active approach to the coronavirus outbreak. While there are no cases in Clay County, the hospital medical staff and administration are monitoring new information daily.

“We are taking the virus seriously and have plans ready to activate should Clay County or one of our neighboring counties be affected,” said Austin M. Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “The best course of action for the public is to practice good hand hygiene, disinfect surfaces in your home and workplace, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Tags