Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) is taking an active approach to the coronavirus outbreak. While there are no cases in Clay County, the hospital medical staff and administration are monitoring new information daily.
“We are taking the virus seriously and have plans ready to activate should Clay County or one of our neighboring counties be affected,” said Austin M. Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “The best course of action for the public is to practice good hand hygiene, disinfect surfaces in your home and workplace, and stay home if you feel sick.”
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
The Great Depression began with the Stock Market Crash in October 1929, six months after this writer entered the family. Sister Gladys wrote that as a baby, she did much of my care because she loved doing it. If I cried at night, she was the one who held me in a rocking chair and in later …
