Due the coronavirus and the CDC recommending limiting large number of people, two restaurants have decided to either switch to pick-up and carry out only or to encourage people to call in and pick up orders instead of eating in.
The 15-24 Brew House announced this morning they offer meals to go and carry out only and delivery of their evening special for the next two weeks. Pre-orders are welcomed and encouraged and can be done online at http://1524brewhouse.com or by phone (777-1524) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
