Pick up at Miss Marie's

Ally Johnson and Taylor Maravilla greet people at the new walk up window that  is now open at miss Marie’s diner in Clay Center! Patrons are asked to please call in your order, park and walk up to it.               (Courtesy photo)

Due the coronavirus and the CDC recommending limiting large number of people, two restaurants have decided to either switch to pick-up and carry out only or to encourage people to call in and pick up orders instead of eating in.

The 15-24 Brew House announced this morning they offer meals to go and carry out only and delivery of their evening special for the next two weeks. Pre-orders are welcomed and encouraged and can be done online at http://1524brewhouse.com or by phone (777-1524) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

