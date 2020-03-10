Last night the board gave final approval to spend $163,000 to replace and repair roofs -- some of which will be done this spring and the majority of which will be done over the summer.

The approval came after completion of a roof audit, which found the district maintains approximately 222,791 square feet of roofs and 12 of those roofs (82,390 sq ft) ranging from small to large that have well surpassed their life span and need to be replaced.

Tags