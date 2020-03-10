Last night the board gave final approval to spend $163,000 to replace and repair roofs -- some of which will be done this spring and the majority of which will be done over the summer.
The approval came after completion of a roof audit, which found the district maintains approximately 222,791 square feet of roofs and 12 of those roofs (82,390 sq ft) ranging from small to large that have well surpassed their life span and need to be replaced.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
The Great Depression began with the Stock Market Crash in October 1929, six months after this writer entered the family. Sister Gladys wrote that as a baby, she did much of my care because she loved doing it. If I cried at night, she was the one who held me in a rocking chair and in later …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.