A second-year common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) with a few random flowers. These flower stalks can grow to be more than 6 ft. tall and were supposedly dipped in tallow and used as torches in ancient times.
Over the years, when I was teaching about nature and the environment, at various contests my students were asked to find plants that had a rosette. Sometimes they were simply asked to bring back a specimen from an area and identify it by matching it to a name on a list. Common mullein was a plant that early in its growth formed a rosette and showed up on ID lists.
I recall mullein because many students were aware of its usefulness. Several who had been in the Boy Scouts, told me they had learned to call it the “toilet paper plant.”
