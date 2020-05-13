Clay County will need help in running the primary and general elections, County Clerk Kayla Wang told county commissioners in providing them with information on the upcoming elections at Monday’s meeting.

 A letter will be sent to all who previously served and individuals that have shown interest in being a poll worker at an election with a survey asking if they are interested in working the 2020 elections with the unknown conditions of the COVID-19. Wang stated that their goal is to run a successful election in an environment that helps to keep both the workers and the voters safe.

