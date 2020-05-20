Last night the Clay Center City Council approved finalizing refinancing general obligation bonds for Public Utilities, including an ordinance authorizing the sale of bonds, which take place today.

At the end of the meeting, councilman Daton Hess asked if the city was still looking at refinancing the pool bonds in a similar way, which a financial advisor recommended a few months ago because of lower interest rates, but the bond counsel recommended against it at this time because of volatility in  the market

Tags