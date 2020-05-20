Last night the Clay Center City Council approved finalizing refinancing general obligation bonds for Public Utilities, including an ordinance authorizing the sale of bonds, which take place today.
At the end of the meeting, councilman Daton Hess asked if the city was still looking at refinancing the pool bonds in a similar way, which a financial advisor recommended a few months ago because of lower interest rates, but the bond counsel recommended against it at this time because of volatility in the market
If you’re looking for a meal with history and a great story, look no further than Chef Boyardee. The story begins with great ingredients — many Chef pasta dishes contain no artificial flavor, colors or preservatives. And while you’re no doubt familiar with the satisfying taste of Chef Boyard…
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.