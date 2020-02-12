Vaugna Gibson, of Riley, is undergoing quite a health battle. She was diagnosed with two aneurysms in her brain in 2019 and needed surgery for cataracts in both eyes.
She was scheduled to have surgery for her cataracts in December, then they planned to address the aneurysms this February or March. Unfortunately, Vaugna was then diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, an aggressive form called invasive mammary carcinoma, pleomorphic lobular.
Our favorite time of year is just about here -- that magical night on the Square when we just about get sick eating too much chocolate. The Clay Center Business Association (CCBA) will hold it’s annual Chocolate Crawl next Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.