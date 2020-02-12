Vaugna Gibson, of Riley, is undergoing quite a health battle.  She was diagnosed with two aneurysms in her brain in 2019 and needed surgery for cataracts in both eyes.

 She was scheduled to have surgery for her cataracts in December, then they planned to address the aneurysms this February or March.  Unfortunately, Vaugna was then diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, an aggressive form called invasive mammary carcinoma, pleomorphic lobular.  

Tags