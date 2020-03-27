Surgical masks

Ally and Anita Dye donates these face masks that are as useful as they are beautiful. Presbyterian Manor Health Services Supervisor Michelle Alquist is wearing one of them.             (Courtesy photo)

The Clay Center Presbyterian Manor is accepting donations of homemade fabric masks and isolation gowns.

A variety of mask patterns are available online. Choose the one that fits your skill level. Here’s one: freesewing.org/blog/facemask-frenzy/. Patterns for isolation gowns are also  available online. Choose the one that fits your skill level. Here’s one: peekaboopatternshop.com/isolation-gown/

