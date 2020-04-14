Thanks to the corona virus, two major projects that the district had expected to take place primarily over the summer have been “bumped up,” USD-379 superintendent Brett Nelson reported the school board at last night’s regular monthly meeting.

That includes a comprehensive roof replacement project affected every school in the district and replacement of rooftop HVAC units throughout the district. The board gave final approval for the lease  purchase agreement with Union State Bank to purchase those rooftop units last night.

