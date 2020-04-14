Thanks to the corona virus, two major projects that the district had expected to take place primarily over the summer have been “bumped up,” USD-379 superintendent Brett Nelson reported the school board at last night’s regular monthly meeting.
That includes a comprehensive roof replacement project affected every school in the district and replacement of rooftop HVAC units throughout the district. The board gave final approval for the lease purchase agreement with Union State Bank to purchase those rooftop units last night.
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
