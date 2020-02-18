Ryan D. Wilson

Ryan D. Wilson, news/opinion editor of The Dispatch

If you’ve noticed The Dispatch has done a lot more local coverage in the last 11 years than it did before, it’s because of news/opinion editor Ryan Wilson, who wants to continue that trend.

Wilson’s career in journalism began when he was 15. When his high school newspaper wouldn’t let him write for them because he was an underclassman, a friend suggested he try the local paper. Under longtime Marysville Advocate editor Howard Kessinger’s guidance, Wilson wrote feature stories on his classmates, friends and teachers for the weekly for the next three years, and later did more advanced work for them.

