Berggren worked at The Dispatch for 65 years and covered sports for nearly 45 years before retiring in 2019. Although he is technically retired, you’ll still find Berggren at The Dispatch, as he stops by every day and visits with customers and reviews the sports page before it goes out for publication.
Berggren also has lived in the Clay Center community for most of his life. He graduated from CCCHS in 1954. After graduation, he went to work for The Dispatch as a printer, where he has been employed ever since.
In 1975, Berggren was asked by the late Rosy Rosiska to serve as sports photographer for the newspaper In 1982, Berggren took over as sports editor. He has covered athletics in Clay Center and the surrounding communities since that time. Until recently, he also has devotedly reported on Kansas State University athletics during both Big 8 and Big 12 competitions.
In 1995, The Kansas Press Association awarded Berggren first place in sports photography for the daily division. The Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association named him “Media Person of The Year” for 1998. In 2002, Berggren was named Kansas Sportswriter of the Year by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
In 1996 CCCHS gave Berggren the Sportsmanship Award. In 2005 he was inducted in the CCCHS Hall of Fame. He also had the honor of tossing out the first pitch as the Tigers opened their first-ever home baseball game at Kelly Campbell Field in the 1990’s.
