Alex Gaines began as a sports writer and photographer for The Dispatch in August of 2019. He now covers local sports for The Dispatch as sports editor.
He rigorously covers locals sports. In addition to game day coverage and preview, he also writes features on players and coaches, and columns on state and national sports. He is also responsible for selecting the contact for regional and national sports that appears on The Dispatch's sports pages, manages content of the Clay Center Tiger Fans Facebook page and generates the content for each of the sport preview editions.
A 2008 CCCHS graduate, Gaines was a three-sport athlete in high school, and participated in football, wrestling and baseball. He transferred to CCCHS his senior after three years at Junction City High, where he also participated in those sports and tennis, wrote stories and took photos for the yearbook. He has also played and coached youth soccer, baseball, football and wrestling, and participated in swimming and boxing.
He studied psychology at Kansas State University. His journalism background includes many years as a freelance photographer and working as a staffing agent for Kingdom Promotions.
Gaines plans to expand coverage of Tiger sports by adding sport features on players and coaches, game previews and more rigorous coverage of away games. He is the son of Sheryl Gaines and the brother of Keath Meyer., a long-time Dispatch carrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.