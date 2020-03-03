Harry E. “Ned” Valentine managed The Clay Center Dispatch, a newspaper in the Valentine family since 1882, for 50 years before retiring and selling the paper to Flint Hills Media Group in 2019
He and three other Valentines — great uncle Del Valentine, grandfather Lou Valentine, and father Harry E. Valentine — have served in leadership capacities with Kansas Press Association during their careers.
He is a graduate of the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas and a member and past president of the William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees and Kansas Press Association. He was KPA president in 1987.
He has been active through the years with the local Chamber of Commerce, the local Rotary Club and the Clay County Economic Development Group and served on the Associated Press Managing Editors Freedom of Information Committee the 1970’s.
He received the William Allen White Foundation News Enterprise award from the University of Kansas in 1973, the Boyd Community Service award in 1985 and the Huck Boyd Leader of the Year Award in community journalism from the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development in 2009.
