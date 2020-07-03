Clint Decker's "Hope for Today" column has appeared on the Friday Church Page of The Dispatch for many years. The monthly or twice-a-month column now appears in the The Dispatch on Mondays.
Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Decker was raised in a pastor’s home and is the youngest of four children. At age 20, he gave his life to Jesus. Soon after, he felt called by God to preach the gospel then began his ministerial studies at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. He completed his work for ordination through The Wesleyan Church.
During Clint’s ministry career he has served as pastor of Osawatomie Wesleyan Church (Osawatomie, Kansas), Assistant Pastor/Youth Pastor of Clay Center Wesleyan Church (Clay Center, Kansas) Director of Detour Youth Center (Clay Center, Kansas), then in 2004 launched his own evangelistic ministry, Great Awakenings, Inc. Currently, he serves as President, Evangelist and Chairman of the Board.
Since 1991, Clint has shared his message of good news with two million people through preaching, television, radio, writing, counseling and the Internet.
