Shelly O'Donnell, Clay Center, writes poem that published in The Dispatch on Fridays.
She is the mother of four sons, grandmother of two, and is retired from the Army and Fort Riley. She and her husband are foster parents to 187 children.
She is a Kansas Phlebotomist and is currently employed by USD-379. She had also served a Face Pilot for "Good Morning America" and taken pictures for The Dispatch.
With many poems and writings under her belt, she is always working towards getting a children's book published.
"It takes a great deal of time, energy, dedication and grace to have completed what I have done thus far," O'Donnell said.
