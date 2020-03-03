Elby Adamson, a long-time, now retired, instructor of many through the gifted program for USD-379 Clay County School, has been a contributing writer for The Dispatch for almost four decades. He is best known for his 'Outdoor Insights' pieces, which appear on the front page as regularly as a couple times a month.
You'll also find his work on the opinion page when writes about about the Clay Center Illuminati chapter. We'll leave it to you to decide whether or not it should be taken seriously.
