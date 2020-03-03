Syndicated columnist Martin Hawver, whose weekly "At the Tail" column appears in The Dispatch every Tuesday, has written about the Legislature for nearly 30 years.
Created by two former daily newspaper reporters in 1993, Hawver’s Capitol Report has developed into the “hometown paper of the Kansas Statehouse community,” featuring concise reporting for the busy reader but also reporting that is insightful from the dean of the Kansas Statehouse press corps who has been covering the beat since 1977—plus “hometown news” such as marriages, births, deaths—even where to get a good bite to eat near the Statehouse.
Distributed by the Hawver News Company LLC of Topeka; Martin Hawver is publisher of Hawver's Capitol Report. The column is not posted online The Dispatch's website, but to learn more about this nonpartisan statewide political news service, visit the website at www.hawvernews.com,
