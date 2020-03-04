Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
York's tireless efforts and upbeat attitude has brought readers back. Since starting as circulation manager in November of 2019, has implemented new efforts to entice new and returning readers to buy a subscription such as carrier specials that offer 10 percent off for returning customers.
"Tricia has breathed new life into the office and has come up with news to connect to the community and keep subscribers happy," Publisher Alicia Paul said. "She's a valuable asset."
York, the daughter of Bob and Ronda Jesse, was born and raised in Idana with three younger brothers -- Mike, Justin, Brian -- and an older sister, Angela. She attended Morganville Elementary until eighth grade and then attended Clay Center Community High School.
She married a U.S. Army soldier and after having their daughter Kaitlyn, the three moved to Germany. In Germany her sons, Chris and Steven were born. She then moved to California and later had a fourth child, Jacob. After parting ways with her husband in 2001, she moved back to her roots here in Clay Center and raised her children as a single, working mother. In her spare time she volunteered at Head Start, my children's preschool.
In 2005, she began at Head Start and worked there through the years as a bus monitor, a center aide, a bus driver, and a teacher's assistant and worked with so many families. Sen also worked with the Clay County Child Care Center.
"It feels good to be the best role model you can be in a wonderful community," York said. "I encouraged a fishing expedition at the kiddie pond every year in May with my Head Start kiddo’s and their families, where they could come down and fish one on one with an EMT or Firefighter or a Sheriffs or Police officer. That continued for several years while I was with Head Start. .
In the summer of 2017 she started temporarily working at Country Place Senior Living and absolutely fell in love with the residents and decided to stay there, until a change in management.
"I was worried I wasn’t going to find another co-worker family atmosphere, where I would be happy. Then I started as the Circulation Manager at The Dispatch in November of 2019. I absolutely love it here. I love greeting our customers as they come in the door. I love hearing about their day, and sometimes their past. I love learning about all my co-workers, and seeing them work so well together, learn together and grow together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.